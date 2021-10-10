Gunman kills fellow passenger on Los Angeles Metro train

AP California

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are searching for a man who shot and killed a fellow passenger on a Los Angeles Metro train. Witnesses told investigators the man was pacing in the B Line train before getting into an argument with a woman seated near him in the car. Police say when the train pulled into the Hollywood and Vine station around 5 a.m., the man shot the woman and got off the train. Other passengers performed CPR before police arrived but the victim, who has not been identified, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Metro says it will provide surveillance video on train cars and platforms to help police in their investigation.