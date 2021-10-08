Shooting, fights at California stadium after soccer game

AP California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person was grazed by a bullet and multiple people were injured in fights when a melee broke out following a professional soccer game in Northern California. San Jose police report at least one shooting Friday night at PayPal Park after the San Jose Earthquakes played Cruz Azul. The gunshot wound victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Police arrested five people, including one person for firearms violations. More than 40 officers responded to the stadium and declared an unlawful assembly. San Jose is about 45 miles south of San Francisco.