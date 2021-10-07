No firm tally of how much oil leaked off Southern California

AP California

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — More than five days after an offshore pipeline ruptured off the Southern California coast, there’s still no confirmation of exactly how much oil has spilled into the ocean. The company operating the affected oil platforms has said publicly that no more than 126,000 gallons leaked. But Houston-based Amplify Energy has also told federal investigators the total amount may only be 29,400 gallons. And local officials say they hope that the total spillage could wind up being less than initially feared. An expert says the amount of oil spilled should be easily and quickly known to the operator.