Gunman who killed agent on Amtrak train in Arizona ID’d

AP California

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials have identified the armed passenger who died in a gunfight after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson said Thursday that 26-year-old Darrion Taylor was shot by officers several times. The shooting occurred Monday when a regional task force of Drug Enforcement Administration agents and local police were inspecting baggage on the train while it was stopped in downtown Tucson. Authorities say Taylor opened fire when DEA special agent Michael Garbo and another agent tried to question him. Garbo was killed. The other agent and a Tucson police officer were also wounded. The train they were screening had left from Los Angeles and was destined for New Orleans.