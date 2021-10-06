Woman, 18, shot by school officer removed from life support

AP California

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman shot by a Long Beach school safety officer who fired at a moving car has died after being removed from life support and the officer has been fired. Her family says Mona Rodriguez died Tuesday and her organs were donated to five people for transplants. Police say Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old son, was shot Sept. 27 in a parking lot near Millikan High School in Long Beach. On Wednesday, the Long Beach Unified School District announced it had fired the officer, saying he violated policy. However, Rodriguez’s family want him prosecuted for murder.