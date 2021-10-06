NYRA hearing on embattled trainer Bob Baffert looming

AP California

NEW YORK (AP) — Thoroughbred horse trainer Bob Baffert will have to face an administrative hearing scheduled for Monday by the New York Racing Association to address his suspension. Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon ruled that a hearing was required for Baffert to challenge NYRA’s suspension. Judge Amon nullified the suspension in July because it was issued without a hearing. NYRA informed Baffert in mid-May three weeks before the Belmont Stakes that it was suspending his privileges at its three racetracks in the wake of the uproar over Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, who is trained by Baffert and failed a postrace drug test. NYRA operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course.