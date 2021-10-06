Carlsbad man gets 8 life sentences for molesting children

AP California

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who molested girls as young as 3 years old and recorded the assaults has been sentenced this week to eight life sentences without possibility of parole. The San Diego Union-Tribune says 28-year-old Samuel Cabrera Jr. of Carlsbad was sentenced Monday. Prosecutors say that from 2014 to 2016, Cabrera abused four children between the ages of 3 and 7, including a developmentally delayed youngster who couldn’t speak. He also made hundreds of videos of the abuse. Prosecutors say the children were supplied to Cabrera by a babysitter who was Cabrera’s girlfriend at the time. She’s awaiting trial.