Cardinals leave Lester, Happ off wild-card roster vs Dodgers

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitchers Jon Lester and J.A. Happ have been left off the Cardinals roster for their one-game wild-card playoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Left-handers Lester and Happ were acquired at the July trade deadline and helped stabilize the St. Louis staff before the team went on its 17-game winning streak to earn the second wild card. The Cardinals are carrying 12 pitchers for the winner-take-all game at Dodger Stadium. One of them is right-hander Jack Flaherty, who will work out of the bullpen. The Cardinals promoted first baseman Juan Yepez from Triple-A as a injury replacement for Max Moroff.