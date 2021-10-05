The ‘Dinah’ leaving desert as LPGA major gets new sponsor

AP California

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The LPGA major with the most tradition is leaving the California desert. The LPGA says Chevron has agreed to a six-year deal as title sponsor of the event currently known as the ANA Inspiration. Chevron takes over starting in 2023 and plans to move the tournament near company headquarters in Houston. Next April will be the end of 40 years of the only women’s major played on the same course at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California. That will be the end of the famous leap into “Poppie’s Pond” for the winner. But the move means a better date, network television and a big bump in prize money to $5 million.