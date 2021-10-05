Skip to Content
Suspect wounded in shootout with officers on LA-area freeway

LYNWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a homicide suspect in a stolen car was wounded during a shootout with California Highway Patrol officers that shut down a Los Angeles-area freeway. The CHP says the exchange of gunfire occurred during a standoff after the officers stopped to help a disabled vehicle on Interstate 105 in Lynwood and realized the occupant was wanted for a homicide. ABC 7 says paramedics were seen performing chest compressions on the wounded suspect, who was then placed in an ambulance. His condition wasn’t immediately known. Lanes were eventually reopened.

Associated Press

