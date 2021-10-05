San Diego to pay Black worker who claimed discrimination

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego will pay nearly $100,000 to a former city Streets Division worker who filed a lawsuit claiming he faced discrimination because he is Black and was retaliated against for complaining about unsafe work conditions. The Union-Tribune reports the City Council is scheduled Tuesday to give final approval to a settlement with Demetris Wimberley. Despite agreeing to the payout, city officials deny any wrongdoing. Wimberley’s lawsuit says city officials used a minor vehicle crash as an excuse to fire him in retaliation for his complaints, which focused on discrimination and how he was mistreated after suffering a foot injury on the job.