Navy jet crashes in Death Valley; pilot ejects safely

AP California

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A Navy jet fighter has crashed in Death Valley National Park and authorities say the pilot ejected and was treated for minor injuries. The Navy says the jet went down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the California park in the Mojave Desert west of Las Vegas. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The fighter jet was assigned to a squadron based at nearby Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. In 2019, another Navy Super Hornet crashed in Death Valley National Park during a routine training mission, killing the pilot and slightly injuring seven park visitors who were struck by debris.