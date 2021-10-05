Kings center Byfield injured in preseason loss to Arizona

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, suffered a lower body injury during the third period of the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-1 preseason loss to the Arizona Coyotes. The 19-year old center hit the corner boards awkwardly during a collision with Arizona right wing Christian Fischer. Byfield was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off the ice. Coach Todd McLellan said after the game that Byfield will be further evaluated on Wednesday.