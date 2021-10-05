Giants exhale with a few days off, wait on NLDS opponent

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants battled the Los Angeles Dodgers until the end of the season to claim the NL West crown. Now they get some down time as they wait for Wednesday’s NL wild-card game between the Cardinals and Dodgers to determine the Giants’ next opponent. San Francisco hosts Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Friday night at Oracle Park. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn’t decided on a Game 1 starter. His options are right-handers Kevin Gausman and Logan Webb.