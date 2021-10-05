California sets nation’s strictest rules on recycling labels

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians will soon have a better idea of what’s headed for landfills instead of recycling centers. The bill Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Tuesday sets what advocates say are the nation’s strictest standards for which items can display the chasing arrows recycling symbol. California’s Statewide Commission on Recycling Markets and Curbside Recycling says consumers assume that the chasing arrows symbol means that items should go into curbside recycling bins. It recommended that the symbol be reserved for materials which are accepted in curbside bins. Opponents countered that the bill is so restrictive that it could send more items to landfills.