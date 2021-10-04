Ozy CEO: ‘premature’ to shut down after week of scandal

AP California

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Watson, the CEO of Ozy Media, says it was “premature” to shut down and that he wants to keep operating, despite a scandal-ridden week that exposed Ozy as a media company without much of an audience. The company emailed a statement Monday saying it is trying to bring employees back and hopes to resume operations in the next few days. Ozy’s board of directors on Friday said the company was ceasing operations after a potential case of securities fraud became public and questions arose about its audience size claims. The company would have to reestablish trust with employees, advertisers and investors.