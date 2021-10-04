Family of man killed by FBI wants video of shooting released

AP California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Family members of a man shot and killed by an FBI agent in Oakland last month demanded Monday authorities release surveillance video of what happened. KTVU-TV reports the family of 31-year-old Jonathan Cortez also asked for the names of the FBI agents and other law enforcement officers who were serving a search warrant when the fatal shooting happened Sept. 13 in the Fruitvale neighborhood. The FBI said Cortez was armed and posed a threat to federal officers who were serving an arrest warrant. The FBI still has not said if Cortez was the target of the warrant.