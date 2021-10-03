Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins receives COVID-19 vaccine

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received his COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to play in all games.The Warriors said coach Steve Kerr made the announcement to reporters after practice before the team traveled to Portland to play its first preseason game.Wiggins faced the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.