Turner, Gurriel win batting titles in boom-and-bust season

AP California

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston’s Yuli Gurriel won their first batting titles in a season of boom and bust that saw four teams lose 100 games for only the third time, and four 90-game winners in the AL East alone. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was a singular sensation with a superlative two-way season, unmatched even by Babe Ruth. Turner hit .328 to top defending NL batting champion Juan Soto of Washington, who hit .313. Gurriel batted .319 to lead the AL; Astros teammate Michael Brantley was second at .311, just ahead of Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.