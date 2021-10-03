Bad decisions, 3rd-down lapses drop Rams from unbeaten ranks

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams were considered the NFC favorite after beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then the Arizona Cardinals came to town. After three weeks of resembling the team that reached the Super Bowl in Sean McVay’s second season as coach in 2018, the Rams looked liked the club that underperformed the past two years during Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Cardinals. The Rams’ defense was No. 1 in the NFL last year under coordinator Brandon Staley but has slipped under his replacement, Raheem Morris.