Giants miss chance to clinch NL West, fall to Padres in 10th

AP California

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West on their own field, falling to the San Diego Padres 3-2 when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning. A sellout crowd of 40,760 was ready to celebrate San Francisco’s first division crown since 2012, but the Padres spoiled the party. The Giants’ seven-game winning streak ended, but they still had an opportunity to win the West hours later. A loss by the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers to Milwaukee would give San Francisco the crown. If the Dodgers win, it would keep the Giants’ magic number at one and force the race to the final day of the regular season. San Francisco started Saturday with a two-game lead over Los Angeles.