California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

AP California

By OLGA RODRIGUEZ and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the mandate won’t take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels. The government has given final approval for the vaccine for anyone 16 and older. Once final approval comes for anyone 12 and older, the state will mandate vaccines for students in seventh through 12th grades. The state will mandate the vaccine in kindergarten through sixth grades once the federal government gives final approval for anyone 5 and older.