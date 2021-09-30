5 killed in house fire in rural Central California

AP California

DOS PALOS, Calif. (AP) — Three children and two adults have died in a house fire in rural Central California. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says two other adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the fire near the small community of Dos Palos. The fire was reported about 5 a.m. in a residence in the middle farm fields about 110 miles southeast of San Francisco. Authorities say firefighters believe the fire was an accident but the investigation is continuing. There’s no word on the identities of the victims.