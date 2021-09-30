49ers, Seahawks head into NFC West showdown off losses

AP California

By The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are coming into their first meeting of the season off losses. Seattle has had the better of the NFC West rivalry of late, having won 13 of the past 15 meetings, including a sweep in the season series in 2020. Four of the past five meetings have been decided by five points or fewer. San Francisco’s CBs couldn’t slow down Green Bay’s Davante Adams last week and now must deal with a pair of tough wideouts in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who have combined for 32 catches for 529 yards and five TDs through three games.