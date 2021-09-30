2-time NBA loser San Diego perfect host for 3 teams’ camps

AP California

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty Lue was seven when the San Diego Clippers packed up their basketballs and uniforms and moved the 120 miles up the freeway to Los Angeles after the 1983-84 season. They were the second NBA team to abandon “America’s Finest City” in 13 years. Naturally, the Los Angeles Clippers’ second-year coach is way too young to remember that struggling team. But Lue knows enough about the tourist and Navy town to take his Clippers to San Diego for training camp this week. The Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets had the same idea and also are holding camp in San Diego.