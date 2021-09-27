Hometown win: Nakashima edges Fognini in 3 at San Diego Open

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hometown kid Brandon Nakashima has come back after trailing by a set and then from a break down in the third to edge Fabio Fognini 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the San Diego Open. The 20-year-old Nakashima is ranked a career-high No. 83 and was given a wild-card entry. He was born in San Diego and still is based there. This was his first tour-level match in his home state and it came at a hard-court tournament that was created this year to help fill a gap in the ATP calendar created when the post-U.S. Open Asian swing was called off because of COVID-19 concerns.