Haniger hits 2 HRs, M’s beat A’s to gain in wild-card race

AP California

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two identical three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners gained precious ground in the AL wild-card race with a 13-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle’s 10th straight victory against Oakland tied the team record for most consecutive wins against a single opponent. The Mariners have won eight of nine overall and nine of their last 11. They are 1 1/2 games behind Boston for the second wild card, with Toronto a game back of the Red Sox. Both those teams were off Monday. Oakland fell 3 1/2 games behind Boston and two back of the Mariners with two more games to play in Seattle.