DeSantis asks secretary of state to investigate Facebook

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida’s secretary of state to investigate Facebook based on a news article that reported the social media company gives preferential treatment to prominent people. DeSantis wrote to Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Monday to see if Facebook’s policies violated Florida election law. The Republican governor cited a recent Wall Street Journal article detailing Facebook’s practice of exempting high-profile users from some or all of its rules. The newspaper reported that incumbent politicians were included on the “whitelist,” but challengers often weren’t in state and local elections. A Facebook spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal it addressed the problem.