Giants hold NL West lead, top Rockies; Belt’s hand injured

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered to cap a four-run ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants held their lead in the NL West, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2. The Giants have won 15 of 19. They began the day with a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco now heads home with a chance to clinch their first division title since 2012. Giants first baseman Brandon Belt left the game in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt. Manager Gabe Kapler said X-rays were inconclusive and Belt will be reevaluated back in San Francisco.