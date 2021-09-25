Fresno ordered to pay $1M to Uber driver hit by city bus

AP California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno has been ordered to pay $1 million to an Uber driver who was rear-ended by a city bus six years ago. The Fresno Bee reports a jury awarded the money on Tuesday to Reza Mohammadi, who had two back surgeries following the 2015 collision on State Route 41. A city spokesperson declined to comment on the jury’s decision. The city’s defense was that Mohammadi’s back had been already injured in unrelated crashes before the bus hit his car. Mohammadi continues to work as an Uber driver.