Choi carries 2-shot lead into final round at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Choi shot a 4-under 68 Saturday for a two-stroke lead over Alex Cejka and Bernhard Langer after two rounds of the PGA Tour Champions PURE Insurance Championship. Choi followed an opening 67 with a bogey-free round that included three birdies on the front nine and one on the back at Pebble Beach. Cejka, the first-round leader after a 67, played the front nine at Spyglass Hill in 3 under and then struggled on the back nine with three bogeys and a birdie for a round of 1 under. Langer followed a first-round 71 with a second round of 6-under 66, charging up the leaderboard with four birdies on the back nine at Pebble Beach.