Mariners walk Ohtani in 9th, hold off Angels to keep pace

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and the streaking Seattle Mariners held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase. Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners made an unconventional move. They walked Shohei Ohtani intentionally with nobody on, putting the potential tying run on base with one out. Ohtani advanced to third on Phil Gosselin’s double, and an intentional walk to Jared Walsh loaded the bases. Paul Sewald then struck out Jack Mayfield and retired Jose Rojas for his 11th save. The Mariners won their season-high sixth straight and remained two games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card.