Knicks say they’re fully vaccinated and eligible to play

AP California

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Knicks’ entire roster is vaccinated, making all the players eligible to play in their home games. Because of local coronavirus regulations in New York and San Francisco, the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply. The Knicks are the first of those teams to say they have met the mandate. General manager Scott Perry says all players, coaches and staff have been fully vaccinated. Nets general manager Sean Marks has said a couple players wouldn’t be eligible yet but he expects they will by the season. The Warriors may not be ready as the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that Andrew Wiggins has refused to get vaccinated.