Grosjean to run full season, and Indy 500, for Andretti

AP California

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Romain Grosjean will move to Andretti Autosport next season and drive the full 17-race schedule, including the Indianapolis 500. The Frenchman has fallen in love with IndyCar since moving to the series this season from Formula One. He has three podiums this year driving for Dale Coyne Racing but wanted to join a team that competes for wins. Grosjean will replace Ryan Hunter-Reay in the No. 28 sponsored by DHL.