Chargers’ rookie CB Samuel Jr. makes quick adjustment to NFL

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Asante Samuel Jr. is quickly showing that being a starting cornerback as a rookie isn’t too big for him. The Los Angeles Chargers’ second-round draft pick has played well in his first two games, including an interception in last week’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This week Samuel Jr. and the Chargers face another stiff test as they hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in an AFC West showdown of 1-1 teams.