49ers RB Trey Sermon clears concussion protocol

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie running back Trey Sermon cleared concussion protocol and will be able to play for the banged-up San Francisco 49ers this week against the Green Bay Packers. The Niners have been hit by a string of injuries this season at running back with starter Raheem Mostert going down with a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, Jamycal Hasty sidelined by an ankle injury this week and Elijah Mitchell listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury. Sermon has played only one offensive snap this season but could carry a heavy load against the Packers because of all the injuries.