Oakland to require COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Oakland Board of Education has voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person school. The move late Wednesday makes Oakland Unified the first school district in Northern California to adopt a vaccine requirement. Wednesday’s vote comes after Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest school district, and the smaller Southern California district of Culver City imposed similar policies for their students earlier this month. Several other school boards in the San Francisco Bay Area are considering similar measures as schools try to navigate in-person instruction during the pandemic.