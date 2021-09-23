Father, son arrested in 3 Southern California killings

AP California

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and his son in connection with three slayings in Southern California between 2014 and 2018. Investigators have not said what the duo’s motives were but believe they had unspecified relationships with the victims, 34-year-old Jesse Avalos, 38-year-old Eduardo Robles and 27-year-old Amanda “Nikki” Lopez. They were killed within 2.2 miles of each other in East Los Angeles. An $80,000 reward was offered last month, though it was not immediately clear if anyone has collected it. The 31-year-old son, Anthony Velasquez, and his father, 51-year-old Manuel Velasquez, were arrested Thursday in East Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.