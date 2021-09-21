San Francisco public defender sues court over trial delays

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s public defender has sued San Francisco Superior Court on behalf of nearly 400 people languishing in jail after being denied a speedy trial because of COVID-19 restrictions. San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said Tuesday he filed the lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court against the court, its presiding judge and its CEO. The number of jailed people awaiting trial continues to grow. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the suit says that by Aug. 30 the court had 388 cases still awaiting trial past the 60-day legal deadline. A court spokesman says the court continues to give criminal trials “the highest priority.”