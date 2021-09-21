Pujols delivers single in 10th, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-4

AP California

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols drove in the go-ahead run with a single up the middle in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a rare off night by major league wins leader Julio Urías to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4. The Dodgers have won nine of their last 10 to remain on the heels of San Francisco in the NL West. Los Angeles entered the day a game back of the Giants. Pujols lined a slider from Jhoulys Chacín to score Gavin Lux. Pujols was loudly cheered by the large cluster of Dodgers fans at Coors Field. Kenley Jansen pitched out of a two-on, two-out jam in the ninth to earn the win. Alex Vesia picked up save No. 1.