‘It’s time’: After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires

AP California

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday. The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams. He spent time with Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games. His 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.