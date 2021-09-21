Enigmatic Thompson-Robinson epitomizes No. 24 UCLA

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has seen the Bruins progress from a team that had a school-record 20 true freshmen play during coach Chip Kelly’s first season in 2018 to being ranked for the first time in four years. He’s a big part of the reason behind the recent success. He’s lacking in statistics but is more than making up for it in big-play ability. He has nine completions of 35 yards or more and leads the nation with a 20.24 yards-per-completion average. The Bruins open Pac-12 play at Stanford on Saturday.