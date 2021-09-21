Cody Bellinger placed on injured list with left rib fracture

AP California

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left rib fracture. The team made the move just before its game in Colorado against the Rockies. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the roster. Bellinger was banged up in a collision with Gavin Lux last week. Bellinger missed 46 games earlier this season with a calf injury and seven more with hamstring tightness.