California woman accused in $6M student loan debt scam

AP California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has been arrested on suspicion of masterminding a student loan debt relief scam that bilked thousands of borrowers out of more than $6 million. The state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that the defendant ran a network of third-party call centers based in Orange County that employed sales agents who contacted individuals across the country promising to reduce or eliminate their student loan debt. A grand jury has indicted the woman on 87 counts including fraud and grand theft by false pretenses, as well as special allegations for money laundering in excess of $2.5 million and aggravated white-collar crime.