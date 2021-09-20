California militia member pleads guilty to conspiracy charge

AP California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An alleged member of a California right-wing militia group pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a federal guard in Oakland more than a year ago. KTVU-TV says the 21-year-old became the fourth member of the so-called Grizzly Scouts to plead guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice. He faces 20 years in prison when sentenced. The men are accused of conspiring to destroy communications and other records about the May 29, 2020, killing of federal security officer David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of his partner as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland.