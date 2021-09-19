Jin Young Ko wins rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic

AP California

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts. Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205. Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67. Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories. Lee and Oh each shot 69.