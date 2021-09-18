McKay, Montana St. defense lead blitz against San Diego

AP California

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Matthew McKay threw for two touchdowns and Montana State used a pair of second quarter pick-6′s and the Bobcats routed San Diego 52-10. McKay threw a 7-yard score to Derryk Snell and a 65-yarder to Elijah Elliott in a little more than a 5-1/2-minute span in the first quarter. On the Torreros first drive of the second, Ty Okada picked off Mason Randall and returned it 72 yards for a four-score lead. Later, Troy Anderson intercepted Randall and ran it back 40 yards for a score. San Diego’s one touchdown occurred when Judd Erickson connected with Michael Gadinis on a 19-yard pass.