Two-way star Shohei Ohtani to pitch Sunday for Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday after his sore arm felt much better in a bullpen session. Ohtani threw about 30 pitches Friday, and the Angels decided their two-way superstar isn’t done yet on the mound as they finish out another non-playoff season. Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.36 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 21 mound starts this season for the Angels, but the AL MVP candidate felt arm fatigue Wednesday while playing catch. He had been penciled in to pitch Friday against Oakland in the opener of Los Angeles’ final homestand. He’ll face the A’s to close the weekend.