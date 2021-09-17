Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town

AP California

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town, presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. Images show Haitians crossing the Rio Grande in huge groups and assembling under a bridge in Del Rio, a city of 35,000 people. Estimates are as high as 8,000 to 12,000. Haitians have been migrating to the U.S. from South America for years, including many who left the Caribbean nation after a devastating earthquake in 2010. It is unclear how so many Haitians amassed so quickly in Del Rio.