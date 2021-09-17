No injuries as 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Los Angeles

AP California

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has shaken the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, but there aren’t any immediate reports of major damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-4.3 quake struck shortly before 8 p.m. Friday and was centered near Carson, southeast of downtown LA. Some people reported feeling a jolt ranging from a moment to several seconds across the area. It was felt in neighboring cities, including Santa Monica, Torrance and Beverly Hills. The Los Angeles Fire Department says its didn’t receive any reports of damage or injuries.